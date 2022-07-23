Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
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Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2
Give the center and radius of the circle represented by each equation. x2+y2+6x+8y+9=0
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. x = -4
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = (1/3)(y2)
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. m=5, b=15