Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. See Example 3.
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Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. See Example 3.
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. x = -4
Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = (1/3)(y2)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-(1/2)x2
Graph each piecewise-defined function.