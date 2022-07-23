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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 3, Problem 25

Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of a function: for each input value of x, there must be exactly one output value of y.
Look at the given equation: \(y = 6 - x^{2}\).
For any value of x, calculate the right side \(6 - x^{2}\) to find the corresponding y value.
Since squaring x (\(x^{2}\)) always gives a non-negative result and subtracting it from 6 gives a unique y for each x, there is only one y for each x.
Therefore, the equation defines y as a function of x because each x corresponds to exactly one y.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). This means for every x, there is only one y. Understanding this helps determine if an equation defines y as a function of x.
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Graphs of Common Functions

Evaluating Equations for Function Criteria

To check if an equation defines y as a function of x, substitute values of x and see if y has a unique value. If each x produces only one y, the equation represents a function.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Quadratic Functions and Their Graphs

The equation y = 6 - x² is a quadratic function, which graphs as a parabola opening downward. Since for each x there is only one y, quadratic equations like this define y as a function of x.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
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