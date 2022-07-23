Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2
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Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. See Example 3.
Give the center and radius of the circle represented by each equation. x2+y2+6x+8y+9=0
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. x = -4
Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in (a) center-radius form and (b) general form.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-(1/2)x2