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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 26
Chapter 3, Problem 26

Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = (1/3)(y2)

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Start by examining the given equation: \(x = \frac{1}{3} y^{2}\). This equation relates \(x\) and \(y\).
To determine if \(y\) is a function of \(x\), try to express \(y\) explicitly in terms of \(x\). Multiply both sides by 3 to isolate \(y^{2}\): \(3x = y^{2}\).
Next, solve for \(y\) by taking the square root of both sides: \(y = \pm \sqrt{3x}\). Notice the \(\pm\) sign indicates two possible values of \(y\) for each \(x\) (except when \(x=0\)).
Recall the definition of a function: for each input \(x\), there must be exactly one output \(y\). Since here each \(x\) (greater than or equal to zero) corresponds to two \(y\) values, \(y\) is not a function of \(x\).
Therefore, the equation does not define \(y\) as a function of \(x\) because it fails the vertical line test and does not assign a unique \(y\) to each \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). To determine if an equation defines y as a function of x, we check if for every x there is only one y.
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Solving for y in Terms of x

To analyze if y is a function of x, we often solve the equation for y explicitly. This helps identify if multiple y-values correspond to a single x-value, which would mean y is not a function of x.
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Solving Logarithmic Equations

Vertical Line Test and Relation Symmetry

The vertical line test visually checks if a curve represents y as a function of x by ensuring vertical lines intersect the graph at most once. Equations involving y² often produce symmetric graphs, indicating multiple y-values for one x.
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