Recall the tests for symmetry of a graph: - Symmetry about the x-axis: Replace \(y\) with \(-y\) in the equation and see if the equation remains unchanged. - Symmetry about the y-axis: Replace \(x\) with \(-x\) and check if the equation remains unchanged. - Symmetry about the origin: Replace both \(x\) with \(-x\) and \(y\) with \(-y\) and check if the equation remains unchanged.