Textbook Question
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
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Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. horizontal, through (5, 1)
The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=2/(x-3)
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (0, 5), m= -2/3
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=(1/2)x-2