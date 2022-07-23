Textbook Question
The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
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The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=2/(x-3)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=-2x+5
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (0, 5), m= -2/3
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. x2+y2=12
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=2-[[-x]], for x=3.7