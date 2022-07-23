Graph each function. Give the domain and range. g(x)=[[2x-1]]

Textbook Question
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, 1), parallel to y=-5
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Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, 1), parallel to y=-5
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=-|x+4|
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 4x + 3y = 12
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-2, -2), parallel to y=3
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(-7/3)