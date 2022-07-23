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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 55
Chapter 3, Problem 55

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2+3x+1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given function: \(f(x) = x^2 + 3x + 1\).
To find \(f(x+h)\), replace every \(x\) in the function with \((x+h)\), so write \(f(x+h) = (x+h)^2 + 3(x+h) + 1\).
Next, expand the expression for \(f(x+h)\) by applying the binomial expansion to \((x+h)^2\) and distributing the 3 over \((x+h)\).
Calculate \(f(x+h) - f(x)\) by subtracting the original function \(f(x)\) from the expanded \(f(x+h)\) expression. This will involve combining like terms.
Finally, find the difference quotient by dividing the expression \(f(x+h) - f(x)\) by \(h\), which gives \(\frac{f(x+h) - f(x)}{h}\). Simplify the result as much as possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating ƒ(x+h) means substituting x+h into the function in place of x, which helps analyze how the function behaves when its input changes by h.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Difference of Function Values

The expression ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) calculates the change in the function's output as the input changes from x to x+h. This difference is fundamental in understanding rates of change and forms the basis for concepts like average rate of change and derivatives.
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Function Composition

Difference Quotient

The difference quotient [ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x)] / h measures the average rate of change of the function over the interval from x to x+h. It is a key concept in calculus, representing the slope of the secant line, and is used to approximate the derivative as h approaches zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 5x - 2y = 10

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(1/3)

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Textbook Question

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, 1), parallel to y=-5

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Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=1+2x2ƒ(x)=1+2x^2

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(10)

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Textbook Question

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=[[2x]]

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