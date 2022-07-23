Textbook Question
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 5x - 2y = 10
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For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 5x - 2y = 10
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2+3x+1
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, 1), parallel to y=-5
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(10)
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=[[2x]]
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(-7/3)