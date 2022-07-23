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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 55
Chapter 3, Problem 55

For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. 5x - 2y = 10

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation \(5x - 2y = 10\) in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by isolating \(y\) on one side.
Subtract \$5x\( from both sides to get \)-2y = -5x + 10$.
Divide every term by \(-2\) to solve for \(y\): \(y = \frac{-5x}{-2} + \frac{10}{-2}\).
Simplify the fractions to get \(y = \frac{5}{2}x - 5\), where the slope \(m = \frac{5}{2}\) and the y-intercept \(b = -5\).
To sketch the graph, plot the y-intercept \((0, -5)\) on the coordinate plane, then use the slope \(\frac{5}{2}\) to rise 5 units and run 2 units to find another point, and draw the line through these points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope measures the steepness and direction of a line, calculated as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x (rise over run). For a line in standard form Ax + By = C, the slope is found by rearranging to slope-intercept form y = mx + b, where m is the slope.
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The Slope of a Line

Converting Standard Form to Slope-Intercept Form

To find the slope easily, rewrite the equation from standard form (Ax + By = C) to slope-intercept form (y = mx + b) by isolating y. This process involves solving for y, which reveals the slope (m) and y-intercept (b) directly.
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Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Graphing a Line Using Slope and Intercept

Graphing a line involves plotting the y-intercept on the coordinate plane and using the slope to find other points by moving vertically and horizontally. This method provides a visual representation of the line’s behavior and direction.
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
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