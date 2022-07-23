Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 55
Chapter 3, Problem 55

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, 1), parallel to y=-5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the line passes through the point (4, 1) and is parallel to the line given by the equation \(y = -5\).
Recall that the equation \(y = -5\) represents a horizontal line where the y-coordinate is always -5, so any line parallel to it is also horizontal and has the form \(y = k\) for some constant \(k\).
Since the new line passes through the point (4, 1), substitute the y-coordinate of this point into the general form of a horizontal line to find \(k\). This gives \(y = 1\).
Write the equation in standard form. For a horizontal line, the standard form is \(y = 1\), which can also be written as \(0x + y = 1\).
Write the equation in slope-intercept form, which is \(y = mx + b\). Since the line is horizontal, the slope \(m = 0\), so the equation is \(y = 0x + 1\), simplifying to \(y = 1\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Horizontal Line

A horizontal line has a slope of zero and is represented by an equation of the form y = k, where k is the constant y-value for all points on the line. For example, y = -5 is a horizontal line passing through all points with y-coordinate -5.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Standard Form of Line Equations

Parallel Lines

Parallel lines have the same slope but different y-intercepts. Since the given line y = -5 is horizontal with slope 0, any line parallel to it must also have slope 0, meaning it is also horizontal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Parallel & Perpendicular Lines

Forms of Linear Equations

The standard form of a line is Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are constants, and the slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Converting between these forms helps express the line's equation clearly.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(1/3)

760
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. g(x)=[[2x-1]]

802
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2+3x+1

1201
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.

ƒ(x)=x24x+2ƒ(x)=x^2-4x+2

900
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x)=[[2x]]

1351
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(-7/3)

812
views