Step 4: Graph the second piece, f(x) = 5 for x > 1. This is a constant function, so draw a horizontal line at y = 5 for all x values greater than 1. Use an open circle at (1, 5) if you want to indicate that this piece does not include x = 1, but since the first piece includes x = 1, the point at (1, 5) belongs to the first piece.