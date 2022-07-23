Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 20
Chapter 3, Problem 20

For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Graph showing a piecewise curve with points at (0,0), (3,4), and a vertical segment, illustrating domain and range.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify if y is a function of x by using the vertical line test. If any vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point, then y is not a function of x.
Step 2: Observe the graph carefully. Notice that for each x-value, there is exactly one corresponding y-value. This means the graph passes the vertical line test, so y is a function of x.
Step 3: Determine the domain by looking at the x-values covered by the graph. The graph starts from approximately x = -20 and extends to the right indefinitely, so the domain is \([-20, \infty)\).
Step 4: Determine the range by looking at the y-values covered by the graph. The graph starts from about y = -15 and goes up to y = 30, then continues horizontally at y = 30, so the range is \([-15, 30]\).
Step 5: Summarize: y is a function of x, with domain \([-20, \infty)\) and range \([-15, 30]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). This means no vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point. Understanding this helps determine if y is a function of x by checking if each x has a unique y.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Domain and Range

The domain is the set of all possible x-values for which the function or relation is defined. The range is the set of all possible y-values that the function or relation can take. Identifying these sets helps describe the behavior and limits of the graph.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Vertical Line Test

The vertical line test is a visual method to determine if a graph represents a function. If any vertical line drawn through the graph intersects it more than once, the graph does not represent a function. This test is essential for analyzing the given graph.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(6,-2), Q(4,6)

631
views
Textbook Question

For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.

ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8

999
views
Textbook Question

For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.

ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-7

892
views
Textbook Question

Graph each piecewise-defined function.

f(x)={x1if x32if x>3f(x) =\(\begin{cases}\)x - 1 & \(\text{if }\) x \(\leq\) 3 \\2 & \(\text{if }\) x > 3\(\end{cases}\)

871
views
Textbook Question

For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.

850
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(2,5),(3,7),(3,9),(5,11)}

875
views