Textbook Question
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(6,-2), Q(4,6)
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For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(6,-2), Q(4,6)
For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-7
Graph each piecewise-defined function.
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(2,5),(3,7),(3,9),(5,11)}