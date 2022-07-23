Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 87b
Chapter 3, Problem 87b

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is b) decreasing. See Example 9.
Graph showing a red curve with points (-3,5) and (0,-4), illustrating decreasing intervals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the critical points on the graph where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. From the graph, these points are at \(x = -3\) and \(x = 0\), with coordinates \((-3, 5)\) and \((0, -4)\) respectively.
Step 2: Understand that a function is decreasing on intervals where the graph moves downward as \(x\) increases. This means the slope of the function is negative in those intervals.
Step 3: Observe the graph between the critical points. From \(x = -3\) to \(x = 0\), the graph is moving downward, indicating the function is decreasing on the interval \((-3, 0)\).
Step 4: Check the behavior of the function outside these points. To the left of \(x = -3\), the graph is increasing, and to the right of \(x = 0\), the graph is constant (horizontal line), so the function is not decreasing there.
Step 5: Conclude that the largest open interval where the function is decreasing is \((-3, 0)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decreasing Function

A function is decreasing on an interval if, as the input values increase, the output values decrease. Graphically, this means the curve moves downward as you move from left to right within that interval.
Recommended video:
02:44
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function

Open Intervals

An open interval is a range of values that does not include its endpoints. When identifying intervals where a function is decreasing, we focus on open intervals to exclude points where the function might change behavior, such as local maxima or minima.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Critical Points and Local Extrema

Critical points occur where the function's slope is zero or undefined, often corresponding to local maxima or minima. These points help determine where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa, which is essential for identifying decreasing intervals.
Recommended video:
02:44
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x

1047
views
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4), g(x)=-(1/x)

52
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 9.

801
views
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, (g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x

947
views
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=3/(x+6)

63
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing. See Example 9.

1084
views