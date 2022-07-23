Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is b) decreasing. See Example 9.
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Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is b) decreasing. See Example 9.
Given functions f and g, (g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=3/(x+6)
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing. See Example 9.
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=3√x-2