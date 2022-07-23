Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x
1047
views
Given functions f and g, find (ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 9.
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is b) decreasing. See Example 9.
Given functions f and g, (g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=3/(x+6)
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.