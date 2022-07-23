Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 87a
Chapter 3, Problem 87a

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing. See Example 9.
Graph of a function showing increasing intervals with points (-3,5) and (0,-4) marked.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the critical points on the graph where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. In this graph, the critical points are at \(x = -3\) and \(x = 0\).
Recall that a function is increasing on intervals where the graph moves upward as \(x\) increases. Look at the graph to determine where the function rises as you move from left to right.
From the graph, observe that the function increases from the far left (negative infinity) up to the point \((-3, 5)\). This means the function is increasing on the interval \((-\infty, -3)\).
After \(x = -3\), the function starts to decrease until \(x = 0\). At \(x = 0\), the function becomes constant (horizontal line), so it is neither increasing nor decreasing beyond this point.
Therefore, the largest open interval where the function is increasing is \((-\infty, -3)\). Write this interval as your answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Increasing and Decreasing Intervals

A function is increasing on an interval if, as x moves from left to right, the function values rise. Conversely, it is decreasing if the function values fall. Identifying these intervals involves analyzing the graph or the derivative to see where the slope is positive or negative.
Recommended video:
05:01
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior

Open Intervals

Open intervals are intervals that do not include their endpoints. When determining where a function is increasing, we focus on the largest open intervals where the function consistently rises, excluding points where the function changes direction or is constant.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Critical Points and Local Extrema

Critical points occur where the function's derivative is zero or undefined, often corresponding to local maxima or minima. These points mark where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa, helping to identify the boundaries of increasing intervals.
Recommended video:
02:44
Maximum Turning Points of a Polynomial Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x

1047
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 9.

801
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is b) decreasing. See Example 9.

1121
views
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, (g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x

947
views
Textbook Question

Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=3/(x+6)

63
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. 5y2+5x2=305y^2 + 5x^2 =30

1126
views