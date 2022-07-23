Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (5, 9) and (-2, 9)
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Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (5, 9) and (-2, 9)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1-x
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. y=x2+5
The graph of y=|x-2| is symmetric with respect to a vertical line. What is the equation of that line?
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=2-x
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[0.5x]], for x=7