Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32.
x-intercept (3,0), y-intercept (0,-2)
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32.
x-intercept (3,0), y-intercept (0,-2)
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (√2, √2), radius √2
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2.
ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.