Find the value of the function for the given value of x.

f ( x ) = { 3 if 0 < x ≤ 4 10 − 2 [ [ 5 − x ] ] if x > 4 , for , for x = 6.2 f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)3 & \(\text{if }\)0<x\(\leq\)4\\ 10-2[\(\left\]\lbrack\)5-x]\(\right\[\rbrack\) & \(\text{if }\)x>4,\(\text{ for }\]\end{cases}\),\(\text{ for }\)x=6.2