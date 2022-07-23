Textbook Question
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
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Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=x2
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (5, 6) and (5, -2)
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(-3)