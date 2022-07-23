Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 18
Chapter 3, Problem 18

Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1.
(ƒ/g)(5)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the notation (ƒ/g)(5) means the value of the function ƒ(x) divided by g(x) evaluated at x = 5, which can be written as \( \frac{ƒ(5)}{g(5)} \).
Calculate \( ƒ(5) \) by substituting 5 into the function ƒ(x) = \( x^2 + 3 \). This gives \( ƒ(5) = 5^2 + 3 \).
Calculate \( g(5) \) by substituting 5 into the function g(x) = \( -2x + 6 \). This gives \( g(5) = -2(5) + 6 \).
Form the quotient \( \frac{ƒ(5)}{g(5)} \) by dividing the result from step 2 by the result from step 3.
Simplify the expression from step 4 to find the final value of \( (ƒ/g)(5) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output value. Evaluating a function at a specific value means substituting that value into the function's expression and simplifying to find the output.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Function Division (Quotient of Functions)

The division of two functions (ƒ/g)(x) is defined as the quotient of their outputs: ƒ(x) divided by g(x). To find (ƒ/g)(5), evaluate both ƒ(5) and g(5) separately, then divide the results, ensuring the denominator is not zero.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Polynomial and Linear Functions

ƒ(x) = x² + 3 is a polynomial function of degree 2, and g(x) = -2x + 6 is a linear function. Understanding their forms helps in correctly substituting values and simplifying expressions during evaluation.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function.

692
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=3|x|

780
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(1,1),(1,-1),(0,0),(2,4),(2,-4)}

809
views
Textbook Question

In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (5, -4), radius 7

789
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=2/3|x|

688
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function.

826
views