Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=3|x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(1,1),(1,-1),(0,0),(2,4),(2,-4)}
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (5, -4), radius 7
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=2/3|x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function.