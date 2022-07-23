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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 19
Chapter 3, Problem 19

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(1,1),(1,-1),(0,0),(2,4),(2,-4)}

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1
Recall that a relation defines a function if every input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value).
Examine the given set of ordered pairs: \(\{(1,1), (1,-1), (0,0), (2,4), (2,-4)\}\). Identify the x-values: 1, 1, 0, 2, 2.
Notice that the x-values 1 and 2 each appear more than once but are paired with different y-values (1 and -1 for x=1; 4 and -4 for x=2). This means the relation does not assign a unique output for these inputs.
Conclude that this relation does not define a function because some inputs have multiple outputs.
To find the domain, list all unique x-values: \(\{0, 1, 2\}\). To find the range, list all unique y-values: \(\{1, -1, 0, 4, -4\}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input (or domain element) corresponds to exactly one output (or range element). If any input is paired with more than one output, the relation is not a function. This concept helps determine if the given set of ordered pairs qualifies as a function.
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Domain of a Relation

The domain is the set of all possible input values (first elements) in the relation. Identifying the domain involves listing all unique x-values from the ordered pairs. Understanding the domain is essential for describing the inputs over which the relation or function is defined.
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Range of a Relation

The range is the set of all possible output values (second elements) in the relation. It includes all unique y-values from the ordered pairs. Knowing the range helps describe the outputs that the relation or function can produce.
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