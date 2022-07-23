Textbook Question
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
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For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=3|x|
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (5, -4), radius 7
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1.
(ƒ/g)(5)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=2/3|x|
Determine whether each relation defines a function.