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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 51
Chapter 3, Problem 51

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-1, 4), parallel to x+3y=5

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1
Identify the slope of the given line by rewriting the equation \( x + 3y = 5 \) in slope-intercept form \( y = mx + b \). To do this, solve for \( y \): subtract \( x \) from both sides and then divide by 3.
Since the new line is parallel to the given line, it will have the same slope \( m \). Use this slope and the given point \( (-1, 4) \) to find the equation of the line.
Use the point-slope form of a line equation: \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( (x_1, y_1) = (-1, 4) \) and \( m \) is the slope found in step 1.
Simplify the point-slope form equation to get the slope-intercept form \( y = mx + b \) by solving for \( y \). This completes part (b) of the problem.
Convert the slope-intercept form back to standard form \( Ax + By = C \) by moving all terms to one side and ensuring \( A, B, C \) are integers with \( A \geq 0 \). This completes part (a) of the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Linear Equation

The standard form of a linear equation is written as Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are integers, and A should be non-negative. This form is useful for identifying intercepts and for certain algebraic manipulations. Converting an equation to this form often involves rearranging terms and clearing fractions.
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Standard Form of Line Equations

Slope of a Line and Parallel Lines

The slope of a line measures its steepness and is calculated as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x (rise over run). Lines that are parallel have identical slopes. To find the slope of a line given in standard form, you can rewrite it in slope-intercept form or use the formula -A/B.
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Parallel & Perpendicular Lines

Slope-Intercept Form of a Linear Equation

The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. This form clearly shows the slope and where the line crosses the y-axis, making it easy to graph and understand the line's behavior. It is often derived by solving the equation for y.
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Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x.

f(x)={3if 0<x4102[[5x]]if x>4, for , for x=6.2f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)3 & \(\text{if }\)0<x\(\leq\)4\\ 10-2[\(\left\]\lbrack\)5-x]\(\right\[\rbrack\) & \(\text{if }\)x>4,\(\text{ for }\]\end{cases}\),\(\text{ for }\)x=6.2

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