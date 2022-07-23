Textbook Question
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
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Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
Find the value of the function for the given value of x.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(0)
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. y = 2x - 4
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-1, 4), parallel to x+3y=5