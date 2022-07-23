Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 51
Chapter 3, Problem 51

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=x2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(y = x^2\). This is a quadratic function where \(y\) is the square of \(x\).
Choose at least three values for \(x\). For example, select \(x = -1\), \(x = 0\), and \(x = 2\) to find corresponding \(y\) values.
Calculate the \(y\) values by substituting each chosen \(x\) into the equation \(y = x^2\). For instance, when \(x = -1\), compute \(y = (-1)^2\).
Create a table of ordered pairs \((x, y)\) using the values found. For example, the pairs might look like \((-1, 1)\), \((0, 0)\), and \((2, 4)\).
To graph the equation, plot each ordered pair on the coordinate plane and connect the points with a smooth curve forming a parabola opening upwards.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ordered Pairs as Solutions to Equations

An ordered pair (x, y) represents a solution to an equation if substituting x into the equation yields the corresponding y value. For example, in y = x², if x = 2, then y = 4, so (2, 4) is a solution. Creating a table of such pairs helps visualize the relationship between variables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables

Quadratic Functions and Their Graphs

A quadratic function has the form y = ax² + bx + c, where the graph is a parabola. For y = x², the parabola opens upward with its vertex at the origin (0,0). Understanding this shape helps in sketching the graph accurately based on the ordered pairs.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Plotting Points and Graphing Equations

Graphing involves plotting ordered pairs on the coordinate plane and connecting them smoothly. For y = x², plotting points like (-1,1), (0,0), and (1,1) reveals the curve's shape. This visual representation aids in understanding the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Graphing Equations of Two Variables by Plotting Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x.

f(x)={3if 0<x4102[[5x]]if x>4, for , for x=6.2f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)3 & \(\text{if }\)0<x\(\leq\)4\\ 10-2[\(\left\]\lbrack\)5-x]\(\right\[\rbrack\) & \(\text{if }\)x>4,\(\text{ for }\]\end{cases}\),\(\text{ for }\)x=6.2

786
views
Textbook Question

Find the value of the function for the given value of x.

f(x)={5if 0<x2203[[24x]]if x>2 , for x=5.6f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)5 & \(\text{if }\)0<x\(\leq\)2\\ 20-3[\(\left\]\lbrack\)2-4x]\(\right\[\rbrack\) & \(\text{if }\)x>2\(\text{ }\]\end{cases}\),\(\text{ for }\)x=5.6

761
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2

808
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(0)

803
views
Textbook Question

For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. y = 2x - 4

626
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-1, 4), parallel to x+3y=5

1639
views