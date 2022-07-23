Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)
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Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-1/4)
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(1/2)
Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (-2, 8), m = 2/5
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, -4), perpendicular to x=4
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=-x3+2x