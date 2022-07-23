Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+8x+16)/(x2+4x-5)

Textbook Question
Define the quadratic function ƒ having x-intercepts (1, 0) and (-2, 0) and y-intercept (0, 4).
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Define the quadratic function ƒ having x-intercepts (1, 0) and (-2, 0) and y-intercept (0, 4).
Define the quadratic function ƒ having x-intercepts (2, 0) and (5, 0) and y-intercept (0, 5).
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=[(x-5)(x-2)]/(x2+9)
Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function.
Use a graphing calculator to find the coordinates of the turning points of the graph of each polynomial function in the given domain interval. Give answers to the nearest hundredth. ƒ(x)=2x3-5x2-x+1; [-1, 0]
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x2+2x+1)/(x2-x-6)