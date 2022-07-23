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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 82
Chapter 4, Problem 82

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=[(x-5)(x-2)]/(x2+9)

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Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{(x-5)(x-2)}{x^2 + 9}\). Notice that the numerator is a quadratic expression and the denominator is \(x^2 + 9\).
Determine the domain of the function by finding values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero. Since \(x^2 + 9 = 0\) has no real solutions, the domain is all real numbers.
Find the zeros of the function by setting the numerator equal to zero: \((x-5)(x-2) = 0\). Solve for \(x\) to find the x-intercepts.
Analyze the end behavior by considering the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Both numerator and denominator are degree 2, so find the horizontal asymptote by dividing the leading coefficients.
Plot key points including the x-intercepts, y-intercept (found by evaluating \(f(0)\)), and sketch the graph using the horizontal asymptote and the shape determined by the sign of \(f(x)\) in different intervals.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the form helps identify domain restrictions and behavior, such as vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Domain and Vertical Asymptotes

The domain of a rational function excludes values that make the denominator zero. Vertical asymptotes occur at these excluded values, indicating where the function grows without bound or decreases without bound.
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Determining Vertical Asymptotes

Graphing Rational Functions

Graphing involves finding intercepts, asymptotes, and behavior near asymptotes. For f(x) = [(x-5)(x-2)]/(x^2+9), since the denominator x^2+9 is never zero, there are no vertical asymptotes, and the graph’s shape is influenced by zeros of the numerator and end behavior.
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How to Graph Rational Functions
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