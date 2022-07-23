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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 83
Chapter 4, Problem 83

Determine the different possibilities for the numbers of positive, negative, and nonreal complex zeros of each function. ƒ(x)=5x4+3x2+2x9ƒ(x)=5x^4+3x^2+2x-9

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Identify the degree of the polynomial function \(f(x) = 5x^4 + 3x^2 + 2x - 9\). The degree is 4, so there are 4 zeros in total (counting multiplicities and including complex zeros).
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive real zeros. Count the number of sign changes in \(f(x) = 5x^4 + 3x^2 + 2x - 9\): from \$5x^4\( to \)3x^2\( (no change), \)3x^2\( to \)2x\( (no change), \)2x\( to \)-9$ (sign change). So there is 1 sign change, meaning there is exactly 1 positive real zero or fewer by an even number (which means only 1 positive zero is possible here).
Apply Descartes' Rule of Signs to \(f(-x)\) to find the possible number of negative real zeros. Compute \(f(-x) = 5(-x)^4 + 3(-x)^2 + 2(-x) - 9 = 5x^4 + 3x^2 - 2x - 9\). Count sign changes: \$5x^4\( to \)3x^2\( (no change), \)3x^2\( to \)-2x\( (sign change), \)-2x\( to \)-9$ (no change). There is 1 sign change, so there is exactly 1 negative real zero or fewer by an even number (which means only 1 negative zero is possible here).
Since the polynomial is degree 4, and we have accounted for 1 positive and 1 negative real zero, the remaining zeros must be either real zeros with multiplicity or nonreal complex zeros. The total number of zeros is 4, so the remaining 2 zeros could be either 2 positive, 2 negative, or 2 nonreal complex zeros. However, from the previous steps, the number of positive and negative zeros is fixed at 1 each, so the remaining 2 zeros must be nonreal complex zeros.
Summarize the possibilities: 1 positive real zero, 1 negative real zero, and 2 nonreal complex zeros. This satisfies the Fundamental Theorem of Algebra and the results from Descartes' Rule of Signs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Algebra

This theorem states that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system, counting multiplicities. For the given quartic function, there are four roots total, which can be real or nonreal complex numbers.
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Descartes' Rule of Signs

Descartes' Rule of Signs helps determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros of a polynomial by counting sign changes in f(x) and f(-x). It provides an upper bound on the number of positive and negative roots.
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Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that nonreal complex roots of polynomials with real coefficients occur in conjugate pairs. Thus, the number of nonreal roots is always even, which helps in determining the distribution of zeros.
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