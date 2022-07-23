Since the polynomial is degree 4, and we have accounted for 1 positive and 1 negative real zero, the remaining zeros must be either real zeros with multiplicity or nonreal complex zeros. The total number of zeros is 4, so the remaining 2 zeros could be either 2 positive, 2 negative, or 2 nonreal complex zeros. However, from the previous steps, the number of positive and negative zeros is fixed at 1 each, so the remaining 2 zeros must be nonreal complex zeros.