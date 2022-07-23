Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
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For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1
Solve each problem. Find a polynomial function ƒ of degree 3 with -2, 1, and 4 as zeros, and ƒ(2)=16.
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x3+5x2-x-5
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)