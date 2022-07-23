Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
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For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = (x + 3)2
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)