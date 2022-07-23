For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)
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Key Concepts
Vertical Asymptotes
Horizontal Asymptotes
Oblique (Slant) Asymptotes
Solve each problem. Find a polynomial function ƒ of degree 3 with -2, 1, and 4 as zeros, and ƒ(2)=16.
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Current Flow In electric current flow, it is found that the resistance offered by a fixed length of wire of a given material varies inversely as the square of the diameter of the wire. If a wire 0.01 in. in diameter has a resistance of 0.4 ohm, what is the resistance of a wire of the same length and material with diameter 0.03 in., to the nearest ten-thousandth of an ohm?
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x3+5x2-x-5
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = (x + 3)2