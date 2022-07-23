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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 4, Problem 37

Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. ƒ(x)=3/(x-5)

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Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{3}{x-5}\).
Find the vertical asymptote(s) by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for \(x\): \(x - 5 = 0\) which gives \(x = 5\). This means there is a vertical asymptote at \(x = 5\).
Determine the horizontal or oblique asymptote by analyzing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. The numerator is a constant (degree 0), and the denominator is degree 1.
Since the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 0\).
Conclude that there are no oblique asymptotes because the degree of the numerator is not greater than the degree of the denominator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator of a rational function equals zero, causing the function to approach infinity or negative infinity. For ƒ(x) = 3/(x-5), setting the denominator x-5 = 0 gives x = 5, indicating a vertical asymptote at x = 5.
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Determining Vertical Asymptotes

Horizontal Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For rational functions, compare the degrees of numerator and denominator: if the numerator's degree is less, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0; if equal, it is the ratio of leading coefficients.
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Oblique (Slant) Asymptotes

Oblique asymptotes occur when the degree of the numerator is exactly one more than the denominator's degree. They are found by performing polynomial division. For ƒ(x) = 3/(x-5), since the numerator degree is less, no oblique asymptote exists.
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Introduction to Asymptotes
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