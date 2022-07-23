Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find a polynomial function ƒ of degree 3 with -2, 1, and 4 as zeros, and ƒ(2)=16.
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Solve each problem. Find a polynomial function ƒ of degree 3 with -2, 1, and 4 as zeros, and ƒ(2)=16.
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=(4x+3)(x+2)2
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=(3x-1)(x+2)2
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. ƒ(x) = (x + 3)2