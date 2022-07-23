Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
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For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-x(x+1)(x-1)
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x + 3)3(2x - 1)(x + 4) ≥ 0
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 2 and 3
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )