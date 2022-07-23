Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
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For each polynomial function, one zero is given. Find all other zeros.
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 7 and 8
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 5x+6; k = -2
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x + 3)3(2x - 1)(x + 4) ≥ 0
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 2 and 3
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )