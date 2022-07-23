Use the horizontal asymptote to relate the degrees and leading coefficients. Since the horizontal asymptote is \( y = 1 \), the degrees of numerator and denominator must be the same, and the ratio of the leading coefficients must be 1. Currently, numerator is degree 2 and denominator is degree 1, so to have the same degree, multiply denominator by a linear factor \( (x + b) \) to make it degree 2: \( (x - 1)(x + b) \).