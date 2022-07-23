Use the Rational Root Theorem to list all possible rational roots. These are of the form \(\pm \frac{p}{q}\), where \(p\) divides the constant term (6) and \(q\) divides the leading coefficient (5). So possible roots are \(\pm 1, \pm 2, \pm 3, \pm 6, \pm \frac{1}{5}, \pm \frac{2}{5}, \pm \frac{3}{5}, \pm \frac{6}{5}\).