Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x5-6x4+14x3-20x2+24x-16
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Key Concepts
Complex Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Polynomial Division and Factoring
Use of the Rational Root Theorem and Root Multiplicity
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=5x3-9x2+28x+6
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each corner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.
b. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.3.
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=4x3+3x2+8x+6
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.