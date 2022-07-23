Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each corner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.
b. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.3.
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Modeling of Volume
Domain Restrictions and Feasibility
Using a Graphing Calculator Table to Solve Inequalities
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4+2x3-3x2+24x-180
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.
a. Find the maximum volume of the box.
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 2x + 6 > 0
Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x5-6x4+14x3-20x2+24x-16