Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 96b
Chapter 4, Problem 96b

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each corner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.
b. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.3.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dimensions of the original piece of paper: length = 11 inches and width = 8.5 inches.
Express the dimensions of the box after cutting out squares of side length \(x\) from each corner. The new length will be \(11 - 2x\), the new width will be \(8.5 - 2x\), and the height will be \(x\).
Write the volume \(V\) of the box as a function of \(x\): \(V(x) = x \times (11 - 2x) \times (8.5 - 2x)\).
Set up the inequality to find when the volume is greater than 40 cubic inches: \(x \times (11 - 2x) \times (8.5 - 2x) > 40\).
Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to evaluate \(V(x)\) for various values of \(x\) and determine the range of \(x\) values for which the volume exceeds 40, rounding your answers to the nearest hundredth.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Modeling of Volume

This concept involves expressing the volume of the box as a polynomial function of the variable x, the side length of the cut squares. The volume is calculated by multiplying the length, width, and height of the box, which depend on x, resulting in a cubic polynomial that models how volume changes with x.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials

Domain Restrictions and Feasibility

Since x represents the side length of the squares cut from the corners, it must be positive and less than half the smaller side of the paper (less than 4.25 inches). Understanding these domain restrictions ensures the model reflects a physically possible box and avoids invalid or negative dimensions.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Using a Graphing Calculator Table to Solve Inequalities

The table feature on a graphing calculator helps evaluate the polynomial volume function at various x-values. By examining these values, students can identify when the volume exceeds 40 cubic inches and approximate the solution to the nearest hundredth, facilitating solving inequalities involving polynomial functions.
Recommended video:
5:47
Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary. ƒ(x)=2x5+11x4+16x3+15x2+36xƒ(x)=2x^5+11x^4+16x^3+15x^2+36x

901
views
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x4+2x3-3x2+24x-180

436
views
Textbook Question

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.

a. Find the maximum volume of the box.

571
views
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary. ƒ(x)=x4+x39x2+11x4ƒ(x)=x^4+x^3-9x^2+11x-4

509
views
Textbook Question

Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 2x + 6 > 0

468
views
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x5-6x4+14x3-20x2+24x-16

950
views