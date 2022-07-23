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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 99
Chapter 4, Problem 99

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary. ƒ(x)=2x5+11x4+16x3+15x2+36xƒ(x)=2x^5+11x^4+16x^3+15x^2+36x

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1
First, factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from the polynomial ƒ(x) = 2x^5 + 11x^4 + 16x^3 + 15x^2 + 36x. Identify the GCF of all terms and factor it out.
After factoring out the GCF, you will have a polynomial of degree 4 inside the parentheses. Next, attempt to factor this quartic polynomial further by using methods such as factoring by grouping or synthetic division to find at least one root.
Use the Rational Root Theorem to list possible rational roots of the quartic polynomial. Test these possible roots by substitution or synthetic division to find actual roots.
Once a root is found, use synthetic division or polynomial division to divide the quartic polynomial by the corresponding factor (x - root), reducing the polynomial's degree.
Repeat the process of finding roots and factoring until the polynomial is completely factored into linear and/or irreducible quadratic factors. Then, solve each factor equal to zero to find all complex zeros of the original polynomial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Zeros and Roots

Zeros or roots of a polynomial are the values of x for which the polynomial equals zero. Finding these involves solving the equation ƒ(x) = 0. Complex zeros include real and non-real (imaginary) solutions, and the Fundamental Theorem of Algebra guarantees that a polynomial of degree n has exactly n roots in the complex number system.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring is the process of expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. It helps in finding zeros by setting each factor equal to zero. Techniques include factoring out the greatest common factor, grouping, and using special formulas, which simplify solving higher-degree polynomials like the given fifth-degree function.
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Complex Numbers and Imaginary Units

Complex numbers have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with i² = -1. When polynomial equations have no real solutions, complex solutions arise. Understanding how to work with complex numbers is essential for expressing all zeros of polynomials, especially when factoring leads to quadratic factors with negative discriminants.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=5x3-9x2+28x+6

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Textbook Question

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.

a. Find the maximum volume of the box.

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Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary. ƒ(x)=x4+x39x2+11x4ƒ(x)=x^4+x^3-9x^2+11x-4

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Textbook Question

The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each corner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth.

b. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.3.

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Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary.* ƒ(x)=x5-6x4+14x3-20x2+24x-16

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Textbook Question

Find all complex zeros of each polynomial function. Give exact values. List multiple zeros as necessary. ƒ(x)=2x4x3+7x24x4ƒ(x)=2x^4-x^3+7x^2-4x-4

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