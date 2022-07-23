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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 49
Chapter 4, Problem 49

For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=3x(x2)(x+3)(x21)ƒ(x)=3x(x-2)(x+3)(x^2-1)

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1
Start by identifying the polynomial function given: \(f(x) = 3x(x-2)(x+3)(x^2 - 1)\).
Recognize that \(x^2 - 1\) is a difference of squares, which can be factored further as \(x^2 - 1 = (x - 1)(x + 1)\).
Rewrite the function with all factors fully factored: \(f(x) = 3x(x-2)(x+3)(x-1)(x+1)\).
List all the zeros by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x = 0\), \(x = 2\), \(x = -3\), \(x = 1\), and \(x = -1\).
Determine the multiplicity of each zero by counting how many times each factor appears in the factored form. Since each factor appears once, each zero has multiplicity 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Zeros

Zeros of a polynomial are the values of x for which the function equals zero. They correspond to the roots or solutions of the polynomial equation f(x) = 0. Finding zeros involves setting each factor equal to zero and solving for x.
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Multiplicity of Zeros

Multiplicity refers to the number of times a particular zero appears as a root of the polynomial. If a factor is repeated, its zero has higher multiplicity. Multiplicity affects the graph's behavior at that zero, such as whether it crosses or just touches the x-axis.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring breaks down a polynomial into simpler polynomial factors. Recognizing and factoring expressions like difference of squares (x^2 - 1) helps find all zeros. Factoring is essential to identify all roots and their multiplicities accurately.
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