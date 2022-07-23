Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
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For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=5x2(x2-16)(x+5)
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=2x3+x2-x
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=-2x3+5x2+5x-7; 0 and 1
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 3x2 + 4x -4; k=2