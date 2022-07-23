Nuclear Bomb Detonation Suppose the effects of detonating a nuclear bomb will be felt over a distance from the point of detonation that is directly proportional to the cube root of the yield of the bomb. Suppose a 100-kiloton bomb has certain effects to a radius of 3 km from the point of detonation. Find, to the nearest tenth, the distance over which the effects would be felt for a 1500-kiloton bomb.