Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).
Nuclear Bomb Detonation Suppose the effects of detonating a nuclear bomb will be felt over a distance from the point of detonation that is directly proportional to the cube root of the yield of the bomb. Suppose a 100-kiloton bomb has certain effects to a radius of 3 km from the point of detonation. Find, to the nearest tenth, the distance over which the effects would be felt for a 1500-kiloton bomb.
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Key Concepts
Direct Proportionality
Cube Root Function
Solving Proportional Relationships Using Given Data
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=5x2(x2-16)(x+5)
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x-2)^2
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 3x2 + 4x -4; k=2
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).