Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i and 6-3i
564
views
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i and 6-3i
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Sketch the graph of a function that does not intersect its horizontal asymptote y=1, has the line x=3 as a vertical asymptote, and has x-intercepts (2, 0) and (4, 0).
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(3x2+3x-6)/(x2-x-12)
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=[(x+3)(x-5)]/[(x+1)(x-4)]