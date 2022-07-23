Height of an Object If an object is projected upward from an initial height of 100 ft with an initial velocity of 64 ft per sec, then its height in feet after t seconds is given by . Find the number of seconds it will take the object to reach its maximum height. What is this maximum height?
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 73a
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Sketch the graph of a function that does not intersect its horizontal asymptote y=1, has the line x=3 as a vertical asymptote, and has x-intercepts (2, 0) and (4, 0).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to find a function with a horizontal asymptote at \(y=1\), a vertical asymptote at \(x=3\), and x-intercepts at \((2,0)\) and \((4,0)\).
Since the function has a vertical asymptote at \(x=3\), the denominator of the function should have a factor of \((x - 3)\), which causes the function to be undefined at \(x=3\).
The x-intercepts at \(x=2\) and \(x=4\) mean the numerator of the function should have factors \((x - 2)\) and \((x - 4)\), so the function equals zero at these points.
To have a horizontal asymptote at \(y=1\), the degrees of the numerator and denominator should be the same, and the ratio of their leading coefficients should be 1. This suggests the numerator and denominator should be polynomials of the same degree with leading coefficients equal.
Construct the function as \(f(x) = \frac{a(x - 2)(x - 4)}{a(x - 3)(x - b)}\) where \(a\) is a constant and \(b\) is chosen so that the horizontal asymptote is \(y=1\). Then simplify and verify the conditions, adjusting \(a\) and \(b\) if necessary.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:9m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Asymptotes of a Function
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, while vertical asymptotes occur where the function is undefined and the graph tends to infinity. Understanding these helps in sketching the function's end behavior and discontinuities.
Recommended video:
6:24
Introduction to Asymptotes
X-Intercepts of a Function
X-intercepts are points where the graph crosses the x-axis, meaning the function's output is zero at these points. Identifying x-intercepts helps in determining the roots of the function and is essential for accurately plotting the graph.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:08
Graphing Intercepts
Graphing Rational Functions
Rational functions are ratios of polynomials and often have vertical and horizontal asymptotes. To graph them, analyze intercepts, asymptotes, and behavior near these lines. This process helps in creating an accurate sketch that reflects the function's key features.
Recommended video:
8:19
How to Graph Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
908
views
Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(9x2-1)/(x2-4)
632
views
Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i and 6-3i
564
views
Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(3x2+3x-6)/(x2-x-12)
724
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.
791
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.
679
views