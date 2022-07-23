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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 21
Chapter 4, Problem 21

If ƒ(x) is a polynomial function with real coefficients, and if 7+2i is a zero of the function, then what other complex number must also be a zero?

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1
Recall that if a polynomial function has real coefficients, then any non-real complex zeros must occur in conjugate pairs.
Identify the given zero: it is the complex number \(7 + 2i\), where \(i\) is the imaginary unit.
Find the complex conjugate of the given zero by changing the sign of the imaginary part: the conjugate of \(7 + 2i\) is \(7 - 2i\).
Conclude that since \(7 + 2i\) is a zero of the polynomial with real coefficients, its conjugate \(7 - 2i\) must also be a zero.
This property ensures that the polynomial's coefficients remain real when expanded from its factors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that if a polynomial has real coefficients and a complex number a + bi is a root, then its conjugate a - bi must also be a root. This ensures that non-real roots come in pairs, maintaining real coefficients in the polynomial.
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Polynomial Functions with Real Coefficients

A polynomial function with real coefficients means all the coefficients of the terms are real numbers. This property influences the nature of the roots, particularly ensuring that complex roots appear in conjugate pairs to keep the polynomial's coefficients real.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Complex Numbers and Their Conjugates

A complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit. Its conjugate is a - bi, which reflects the number across the real axis in the complex plane. Conjugates have the same real part but opposite imaginary parts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1

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Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. C=2πr, where C is the circumference of a circle of radius r.

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Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 - 1) / (x-1)

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Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 + 5 ≤ 11x

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Use synthetic division to perform each division. x4-1 / x-1

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Textbook Question

Graph the following on the same coordinate system.

(a) y = (x - 2)2

(b) y = (x + 1)2

(c) y = (x + 3)2

(d) How do these graphs differ from the graph of y = x2?

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