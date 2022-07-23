Textbook Question
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1
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Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1
Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. C=2πr, where C is the circumference of a circle of radius r.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 - 1) / (x-1)
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 + 5 ≤ 11x
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x4-1 / x-1
Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
(a) y = (x - 2)2
(b) y = (x + 1)2
(c) y = (x + 3)2
(d) How do these graphs differ from the graph of y = x2?