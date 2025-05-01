Textbook Question
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
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Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1
Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. C=2πr, where C is the circumference of a circle of radius r.
If ƒ(x) is a polynomial function with real coefficients, and if 7+2i is a zero of the function, then what other complex number must also be a zero?
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 + 5 ≤ 11x
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x4-1 / x-1