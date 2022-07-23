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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 21
Chapter 4, Problem 21

Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. C=2πr, where C is the circumference of a circle of radius r.

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Identify the variables in the formula: \(C\) represents the circumference of a circle, and \(r\) represents the radius of the circle.
Recognize the constant in the formula: \(2\pi\) is a constant multiplier, where \(\pi\) is approximately 3.14159.
Understand the relationship: Since \(C = 2\pi r\), the circumference \(C\) changes as the radius \(r\) changes, multiplied by the constant \(2\pi\).
Express the relationship using the word 'varies': We say that the circumference \(C\) varies directly as the radius \(r\).
Write the full English phrase: 'The circumference of a circle varies directly (or is proportional) to its radius, with the constant of proportionality being \(2\pi\).'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Variation

Direct variation describes a relationship where one quantity changes proportionally with another. If y varies directly as x, then y = kx for some constant k. In the given formula, circumference varies directly with the radius.
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Proportionality Constant

The proportionality constant is the fixed multiplier that relates two varying quantities. In the formula C = 2πr, the constant 2π shows how many times the radius is multiplied to get the circumference, indicating the strength of the proportional relationship.
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Translating Mathematical Formulas into Words

This involves expressing algebraic equations using clear English phrases. For example, 'C = 2πr' can be stated as 'The circumference varies directly as the radius, with 2π as the constant of proportionality.' This skill helps in understanding and communicating mathematical relationships.
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