Textbook Question
Provide a short answer to each question. What is the domain of the function ? What is its range?
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Provide a short answer to each question. What is the domain of the function ? What is its range?
Graph each quadratic function. Give the vertex, axis, x-intercepts, y-intercept, domain, range, and largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is increasing or decreasing. ƒ(x)=-3x2-12x-1
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. A polynomial function with leading term 3x5 has degree ____.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. Because x-1 is a factor of ƒ(x)=x6-x4+2x2-2, we can also conclude that ƒ(1) = 0.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. For ƒ(x)=(x+2)4(x-3), the number 2 is a zero of multiplicity 4.