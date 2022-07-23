Step 3: Consider the limit as \(x\) approaches 2 from the left (\(x \to 2^-\)). The denominator \((x-2)\) is negative and close to zero, so \(-\frac{1}{x-2}\) becomes a large positive number (because dividing by a small negative number gives a large negative, but the negative sign in front flips it to positive). Thus, the graph goes to \(+\infty\) on the left side of \(x=2\).