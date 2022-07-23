Textbook Question
Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} ≤ 0
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Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} ≤ 0
Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 + 4x3 + 2x2 + 9x+4) / x+4
Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
a) Give the domain and range.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (3x3+6x2-8x+3)/(x+3)