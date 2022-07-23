Textbook Question
Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.
664
views
Solve each problem. If y varies inversely as x, and y=10 when x=3, find y when x=20.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) -(x + 1)(x + 2) > 0
(c) -(x + 1)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) -(x + 1)(x + 2) < 0
Use the factor theorem and synthetic division to determine whether the second polynomial is a factor of the first. See Example 1.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≥ 0
(b) (x - 5)(x + 2) > 0
(c) (x - 5)(x + 2) ≤ 0
(d) (x - 5)(x + 2) < 0
Consider the graph of each quadratic function.
a) Give the domain and range.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (3x3+6x2-8x+3)/(x+3)